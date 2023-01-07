EXPLAINER: New drug slows Alzheimer’s but comes with caveats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Alzheimer’s drug is hitting the market with experts voicing a lot of caution. It’s the first with clear-cut evidence that it can slow down the mind-robbing disease by several months. But the drug isn’t a cure, is only intended for early-stage patients, requires IV doses every two weeks, and comes with some safety concerns. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Friday but patients are likely to wait months to get it. Insurers have to decide whether to pay for the drug, which will cost about $26,500 a year.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

