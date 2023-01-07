California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. In the Los Angeles area, light rain was expected on the weekend with stormy conditions set to return Monday. The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from a series of Pacific storms. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.

