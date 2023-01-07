Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a big week for U.S.-Mexico relations, and that was even before President Joe Biden becomes the first U.S. leader to visit Mexico in nearly a decade. Biden announced a major border policy shift, with Mexico’s blessing. In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s security forces nabbed one of the sons of a former drug cartel boss who was wanted by the United States. The two presidents, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will gather in Mexico City for a two-day summit that begins Monday. Among the issues expected to be discussed are the climate, manufacturing, trade, the economy and potential global prowess of a more collaborative North America.

By COLLEEN LONG and MARIA VERZA Associated Press

