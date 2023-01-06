Youth hockey coach fired after grabbing opposing player

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut youth hockey assistant coach has been fired after grabbing an opposing player and causing him to fall to the ice near the end of a tournament game in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve. Corey Sutherland was a coach for a South Windsor youth team that lost 6-0 to a group from Haverhill, Massachusetts, in Hooksett, New Hampshire. Video shows him reaching out from his team’s box and grabbing a player who was skating by at the top of his back, causing the player to fall down. Sutherland could not be reached for comment. He also is a police officer in Vernon, Connecticut, where officials say there is an internal affairs investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.