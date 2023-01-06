Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A retired science satellite is about to fall from the sky but NASA says the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” NASA announced the 38-year-old satellite’s impending demise late Friday afternoon. It’s expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours. Officials say most of the 5,400-pound science satellite will burn up upon reentry. But some pieces are expected to survive. NASA puts the odds of injury from falling debris at about 1-in-9,400. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite was launched in 1984 aboard space shuttle Challenger. The satellite was retired in 2005.

