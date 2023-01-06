Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed Saturday as Mohammad Karami and Mohammad Hosseini. That makes it four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing Rouhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij Force, in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran.

