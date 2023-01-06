‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers say they will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government. The Republican-controlled legislature announced its intention in a notice Friday, the latest development in a feud over the law that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” Lawmakers note that they will propose legislation changing the structure and powers of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed legislation that would dissolve the Disney government in June 2023. The move was aimed at punishing the company for its public opposition to a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

