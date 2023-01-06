DeSantis activates state guard as migrants flow into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order Friday. The move comes in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone. DeSantis said Florida will deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area. It is problematic for the U.S. to send Cubans back from Florida because Washington and Havana don’t have diplomatic relations. Cuba accepts people who are returned after being stopped at sea.

