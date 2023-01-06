Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.

