Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say the mother of the Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, has been arrested in Washington after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two year anniversary. Capitol Police said Friday that Micki Witthoeft was accused of traffic violations. She was released and given a citation to appear in court at a later date. Contact information for Witthoeft could not immediately be located Friday and it wasn’t clear if she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

