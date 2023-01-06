2 convicted over carbon monoxide poisoning at Norwegian rave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men have been convicted over an illegal rave in Oslo that came to an abrupt end when dozens of people were taken to hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning. A Norwegian court on Friday handed down 18 months in jail to each men for gross violations of health and safety laws. They used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems at the event in 2020. The generators gave off carbon monoxide. The pair who were not identified, also were ordered to pay more than 500,000 kroner ($49,000) in compensation to two young men who suffered serious injuries after inhaling carbon monoxide — an odorless, colorless gas produced by the burning of carbon-based fuels.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.