Warning shots fired as Greek, Turkish patrol boats face off

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says one of its patrol boats has fired warning shots to deter a Turkish coast guard vessel that was trying to ram it in the eastern Aegean Sea, as tensions between the two neighbors remain high. The Greek coast guard said that the crew fired warning shots into the air early Thursday and the Turkish coast guard vessel withdrew toward the Turkish coast. Turkey’s coast guard said its crew fired into the air in response, and added that the Greek vessel was chased away. The incident comes as relations between Greece and Turkey, historic regional rivals and uneasy NATO allies, have been tenser than usual over the past three years.

