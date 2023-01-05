South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a ban on abortion once cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks. The court’s 3-2 decision on Thursday said the ban violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The law banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy — with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest or pregnancies that endanger a patient’s life. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law nearly two years ago. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre applauded the ruling, saying the justices had opposed what she called an “extreme and dangerous abortion ban.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

