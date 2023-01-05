Russian church head calls for Ukraine truce, finds no takers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church is calling for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week. But his appeal Thursday looked unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began last February with Russia’s invasion. Moscow Patriarch Kirill suggested a truce from noon Friday through midnight Saturday, local time. The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7. That is 13 days later than in the Gregorian calendar. The truce proposal got short shrift from Kyiv officials. The Kremlin recalled its conditions for peace talks, which are unpalatable for Kyiv.

