Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 6,750 to 220,500. Jobless claims are generally viewed as a proxy for layoffs. About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 24, about 24,000 fewer than the week before.

