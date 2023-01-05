Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban have killed eight Islamic State group fighters and arrested nine others in raids against the militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan. A senior Taliban spokesman said Thursday in a tweet that the IS members had a key role in the attack on a Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan. He added that the raids in the capital city, Kabul, and western Nimroz province on Wednesday struck the network responsible for organizing attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, the Pakistani embassy and a recent attack near Kabul airport.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.