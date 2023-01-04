Wild weather driven by roiling Pacific, nature and warming

In a world getting used to extreme weather, 2023 is starting out more bonkers than ever. Meteorologists say a roiling Pacific Ocean is the source of what’s happened in recent days. Natural forces such as La Nina are combining with a touch of climate change and a wavy jet stream to make things even weirder than what’s been happening before. Torrential rain has turned at least one California highway into what looks like a river. It’s shirtsleeve weather in the US East and record warmth in Europe is providing relief from expected high home heating bills after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

