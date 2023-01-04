Top Israeli legal official opposes ex-con as minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general says she opposes the appointment of a legislator convicted of tax offenses for Cabinet minister. The move was essential to establishing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. The stance by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sets up a major showdown between the government — Israel’s most conservative ever — and the country’s legal system, which the new government has promised to reform. Israel’s parliament last month changed a law that paved the way for a key partner in the new government to become a minister despite a conviction on tax offenses. Good governance groups saw the legal maneuver as a green light for corruption.

