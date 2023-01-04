Timothy Snyder, Parul Sehgal win Silvers-Dudley Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian Timothy Snyder and literary critic Parul Sehgal are among the winners of the second annual Silvers-Dudley Prizes, named in part for the late editor of The New York Review of Books, Robert Silvers. Snyder, who specializes in European history and authoritarian governments, received a $30,000 journalism prize given for “reporting, long-form political analysis, or commentary.” A second journalism award, worth $15,000, went to investigative reporter and feature writer Caitlin Dickerson of the Atlantic. Sehgal, a staff writer for The New Yorker, received $30,000 for “long-form literary criticism and the intellectual and cultural essay.

