Prince Andrew case cited by woman who accused Trump of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a former advice columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s are fighting his efforts to toss out a lawsuit by reminding a judge of his own ruling in a similar lawsuit against Prince Andrew. The lawyers wrote in a submission Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan should reject the request by the former president’s lawyers to toss out the lawsuit. Trumps lawyers argue that a temporary New York state law that lets adult sex abuse victims sue decades later is invalid. The judge had rejected a similar argument last January, and Prince Andrew settled the case afterward.

