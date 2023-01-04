Philippines seeks to cleanse police force of drug ties

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ interior secretary has asked all police generals and full colonels to submit their courtesy resignation to clean the ranks of ties to illegal drugs. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a news conference Wednesday around 300 officers are covered by the directive. He said the move was recommended by the national police chief, who will also submit his courtesy resignation. A committee will be formed to review the records of police officials to determine if they are involved in the illegal drug trade. Abalos cited a recent case of law enforcers selling drugs in their office. He said those who are not involved have nothing to worry about.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.