Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

JERUSALEM (AP) — Residents and activists say the Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the south of the occupied West Bank. Some residents there are at risk of imminent expulsion. The villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday are part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. The areas 1,000 residents are slated for expulsion, an order Israel’s Supreme Court upheld in May after a two-decade legal battle.

