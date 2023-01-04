EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions are expected to be unsealed once he’s in Idaho. But a new gag order from an Idaho judge is deepening the secrecy surrounding the investigation into the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

