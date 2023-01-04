Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a bill aimed at bringing defense spending at the required NATO goal of 2% of gross domestic product as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said Wednesday the bill would “ensure a stable and transparent financing of big defense strategic projects in the future.” Although the Czechs will spend only 1.52% of GDP on defense this year, the 2% target should be reached in 2024 once the bill receives parliamentary approval. NATO members agreed in 2014 to commit to the 2% spending target by 2024. Currently, only nine of the Western military alliance’s 30 members meet or surpass that goal.

