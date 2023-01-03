Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white. That’s according to the annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board that was released Tuesday. The board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes how officers perceive an individual’s race or gender, even if it’s different than how the person identifies, because the officer’s perception is what drives bias.

