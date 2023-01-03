Rep.-elect George Santos set to be sworn in amid controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos is set to be sworn in despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education. The incoming Republican congressman from New York declined to respond to questions from reporters inside and outside the Capitol, including one question about whether he planned to resign. Santos was spotted sitting by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. Santos has been an unwelcome distraction and embarrassment for Republicans as they prepare to take control of the House.

