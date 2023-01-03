Police: Suspect chewed off man’s ear, face in Oregon attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police in a Portland, Oregon, suburb say a suspect attacked a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform and chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face before authorities pulled him away. Officers said Tuesday that the injuries to the unidentified victim were so severe that his skull was visible after the attack. Police arrested 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer and booked him on an accusation of assault in the second degree. Authorities say they are investigating whether drug use may have prompted Kraemer’s behavior. No case information was listed for Kraemer yet and it couldn’t immediately be determined if he had an attorney who could comment.

