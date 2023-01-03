Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers. The police chief and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge and the suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, said slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice.” The second officer was in stable condition with a leg wound and a third officer was hit by suspected shrapnel.

