Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican governor is calling for unity while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called soft on crime. Gov. Joe Lombardo said during Tuesday’s public inauguration ceremony that working together will be the “central covenant” of his administration. He also talked about personal responsibility, fiscal discipline and limited government interference. Lombardo was officially sworn in Monday at a more private inauguration to comply with a state deadline. Tuesday’s event was moved from the Nevada state Capitol to a community center as a days-long snowstorm battered the area.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

