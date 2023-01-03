German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Public broadcaster SWR reported that a regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim convicted the doctor Monday for issuing certificates to people from across Germany despite never meeting or examining many of them. During the trial the doctor argued that wearing masks was harmful to people’s health. The court also handed her a three-year work ban and a fine of 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros. The doctor’s lawyer intends to appeal the verdict.

