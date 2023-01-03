FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is returning to a Manhattan federal court to face charges of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty Tuesday in his first appearance before a judge who would preside over any trial. He is accused of defrauding investors by illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. Bankman-Fried was released from custody with electronic monitoring two weeks ago to await trial at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California.

