France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

PARIS (AP) — Movie stars and other film industry workers convicted of or facing possible prison time for sexual or sexist violence are being banned from France’s top movie award ceremony. Organizers say it’s “out of respect for the victims.” The handing out of the César awards — scheduled this year for Feb. 24 in Paris — is a glittering annual highlight of the movie industry calendar in France. But the Césars have also faced scrutiny, like other sections of the global movie industry, in the wake of the #MeToo social movement against sexual violence.

