Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024. The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently election Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.