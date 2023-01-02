Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 40 exploding drones had “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defense forces. He said all of them were destroyed. An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one district, but the causes were not clear. In the outlying Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said. Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

