Plans for another ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada scrapped
OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Plans to host a repeat of the “Freedom Convoy” in the Canadian city of Winnipeg have been called off by one of the antigovernment protest groups. Canada Unity, one of the groups behind the protesters that descended on the capital city of Ottawa last year, made the announcement Monday. The original convoy blocked several areas around Parliament Hill for three weeks. Demonstrations also shut down at least four border crossings elsewhere in the country. The blockades resulted in the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.