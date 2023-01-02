Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Scott Stallings received the best package of all for Christmas because it included an invitation to play in the Masters. One problem. It wasn’t delivered to the Scott Stallings who plays on the PGA Tour. The golfer says a Georgia man by the same name received the package and reached out to him on Instagram. The man says it didn’t take long to realize the invitation wasn’t meant for him. Stallings thinks the invitation was sent to his old management company and the man happened to live next door to the building. He says he’ll be sending the other Scott Stallings practice-round tickets for Augusta National.

