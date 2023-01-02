Greece: Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her baby daughter in northern Greece. The 11-month-old girl’s body was found in the Aliakmonas Dam which is used for farm irrigation. The suspect is facing murder charges. Police said the woman had previously received psychiatric treatment and the baby’s disappearance was reported by relatives. She was last seen with the child on New Year’s Eve and told police she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam which is located 18 kilometers (11 miles) from her home.

