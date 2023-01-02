Egypt’s leader urges caution for Netanyahu’s new government

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has urged Israel’s new hard-line government to refrain from “any measures” that could inflame regional tensions, in a phone call congratulating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to office. The two leaders spoke on Sunday as Netanyahu’s new Cabinet is promising to make settlement construction in the occupied West Bank a top priority. According to a statement from the Egyptian leader’s office, el-Sissi stressed “the necessity of avoiding any measures that could lead to a tense situation.” Netanyahu returned to power on Thursday for an unprecedented sixth term as Israel’s premier, taking the helm of the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

