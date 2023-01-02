Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that is coming out this month. The publisher on Monday promised the book “Nothing but the Truth” would tell the truth about the “blatant calumnies,” “dark maneuvers,” mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein’s book is being published this month by the Piemme imprint of Italian publishing giant Mondadori. Benedict died Saturday at age 95 and his body was put on display Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of a Thursday funeral to be celebrated by his successor, Pope Francis.

