6 die in 3-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say

GEORGE WEST, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a three-car crash in southern Texas has killed six people and injured five others. Authorities say the crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West. That’s about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi. An official says a minivan tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an SUV. A sedan then crashed into the SUV. The van’s 39-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger were killed. Also killed were the driver and two passengers in the SUV and a passenger in the sedan.

