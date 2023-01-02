2-time Texas national champion coach Gustafson dead at 91

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas announced that former baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who led the Longhorns to two national championships and nearly two dozen conference titles in 29 seasons, died Monday at age 91. Gustafson played on the Longhorns team that made it to the 1952 College World Series. He returned to the program as head coach from 1968 to 1996 and compiled 1,466 career wins. Gustafson coached the Longhorns to national championships in 1975 and 1983 and 22 Southwest Conference championships. His Texas teams played in the College World Series 17 times.

