Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of civilian homes in a remote village in Indian-controlled Kashmir leaving at least four civilians dead and five others injured. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for decades for carrying out the attack at Dhangri village in southern Rajouri district. It’s close to the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the disputed region between India and Pakistan. Police said Monday that two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at three houses. Authorities rushed police and soldiers to the area and launched search for the attackers.

