Lujan Grisham begins second term as New Mexico governor

Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially started her second term as New Mexico governor. She promised “progress — not paralysis — is in fact our destiny” after taking the oath of office during a public ceremony Sunday in Santa Fe. The day’s festivities included performances by Native American dancers and a mariachi band. The governor’s ball was scheduled for the evening, with tickets going for $1,000 per person. Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are expected to take advantage of a more than favorable financial forecast as they set spending priorities during the upcoming session. Among the top orders of business will be addressing persistent public safety concerns and dismal educational outcomes for New Mexico students.

