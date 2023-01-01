Libya: Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-IS stronghold

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in the central coastal city of Sirte, a former stronghold of the Islamic State group in the conflict-stricken North African nation. The Missing Persons Authority said Sunday in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the Sabaa area, before being taken to the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte. Sirte fell under Islamic State control between 2015 and 2016, as the militant group sought to profit from the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich nation after the 2011 uprising and civil war it unleashed.

