Iran tests military drones in wargame near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s military has tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as part of its ongoing annual drill. Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb. Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.

