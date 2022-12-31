Benedict’s resignation sparked calls for retirement protocol

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI’s 2013 resignation sparked calls for rules and regulations for future retired popes to avoid the kind of confusion that ensued. Some critics say Benedict’s decision to use the “pope emeritus” title was wrong since there’s no theological or legal basis for it. Others say future retired popes shouldn’t wear the white cassock of the papacy and should revert back to the black garb and birth names of cardinals. Still others say there should be protocols to ensure a retired pope doesn’t speak out in ways that interferes with the preaching of the current pope. Benedict’s resignation was the first in 600 years.

