Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of ‘presidential’ role

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For three years, Juan Guaidó has led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. But on Friday, dozens of politicians who once backed Guaidó voted to remove the 39-year-old engineer as leader of the opposition and replace him with a committee to oversee presidential primaries for the 2024 elections and protect the nation’s assets abroad. The vote reflects a changing balance of power within the opposition, which is trying to find new ways to connect with voters ahead of the nation’s presidential election. Three of Venezuela’s four main opposition parties backed the removal of Guaidó, who was supported only by his own party, Popular Will.

