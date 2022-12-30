Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide

TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.