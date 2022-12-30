Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that people who were convicted of a crime by a non-unanimous jury have a right to a new trial. The ruling says that final convictions issued by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts in 2020 must be reversed and sent back for a new trial. The ruling applies to state cases where a criminal conviction was final and the appeals, if any, were over before the 2020 Supreme Court decision. Authorities said the decision will affect hundreds of convictions in the state. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum welcomed the ruling, saying it would help address inequities and ensure fairness in the justice system.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

