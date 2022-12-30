FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach’s 2020 US Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a Federal Election Commission complaint. The FEC reported Friday that it had approved an agreement with Kobach, his campaign, its treasurer and We Build the Wall — a group that raises money for a privately built wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The agreement resolves a complaint over Kobach’s campaign’s use of We Build the Wall’s email list during his unsuccessful 2020 run for the U.S. Senate as an illegal campaign contribution from We Build the Wall.

